Mon, Nov 03, 2025
Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs. Bills game at Highmark Stadium today? Here's the latest

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 03:00 am IST

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set to face off today at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, for their Week 9 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.(Getty Images via AFP)
Taylor Swift's Attendance at the Chiefs vs. Bills Game

As of now, there have been no confirmed sightings or reports of Taylor Swift attending today's game between the Chiefs and Bills at Highmark Stadium.

According to USA Today, Swift was present at each of the Chiefs’ last three games from Weeks 6 through 8, all held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City recorded victories over the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Commanders.

On October 12, Swift was seen watching the Chiefs’ home game against the Lions from a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium, accompanied by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

