Ivan Herrera's 2-run homer propels Cardinals past Athletics

Ivan Herrera hit a two-run homer to lift the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Athletics 2-1 Tuesday night.

The Cardinals won for the fourth time in six games while the Athletics lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas allowed one run on five hits and one walk in six innings.

Matt Svanson worked two scoreless innings for the Cardinals, then JoJo Romero pitched the ninth inning for his sixth save.

Athletics starter Luis Severino blanked the Cardinals for five innings on three hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Reliever Michael Kelly took the loss.

Mikolas stranded a runner in scoring position in the second inning. Shea Langeliers hit a double with one out, but Lawrence Butler flied out and Zack Gelof popped out.

The Athletics took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. JJ Bleday hit a double, moved to third on an error, and scored on Nick Kurtz's double.

Mikolas avoided further damage by retiring Jacob Wilson on a groundout and Brent Rooker on a flyout.

Severino worked out of trouble in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Victor Scott II hit a single and went to third on Nathan Church's single

But Severino picked Church off first base, then he retired Lars Nootbaar on an inning-ending groundout.

The Athletics threatened again in the fifth inning when Gelof hit a double and moved to third on a one-out groundout. Mikolas walked Kurtz intentionally, then coaxed an inning-ending popout from Wilson.

St. Louis took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning. Scott drew a leadoff walk off reliever Hogan Harris, moved up on a bunt, and took third on a groundout.

Kelly relieved Harris and allowed Herrera's homer, a 414-foot drive that cleared the center field fence.

