Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Jake Bobo injury update: How serious was Seattle WR's crash with Tyler Hall?

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 24, 2025 04:12 am IST

Seahawks’ Jake Bobo and Tyler Hall collided on a punt return vs Packers, both injured but walked off before being carted.

Seattle Seahawks wideout Jake Bobo collided with teammate Tyler Hall in the NFL Preseason 2025 Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. As Bobo was attempting a return punt, he crashed into Hall, leaving both injured and out of the game.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo speaks during a press conference after an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 15.(AP)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo speaks during a press conference after an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 15.(AP)

As soon as the crash occurred, teammates gathered around Bobo and Hall, which made the injury appear quite serious on the broadcast. However, as reporters from the game said, Bobo was able to walk off the sidelines on his own. Video of the same also surfaced on social media.

Here's the video:

As of now, the Seahawks have not provided an official injury update on Bobo and Hall. However, given that they were able to walk to the sidelines before being carted off the field, gives the impression that the injuries were not too serious.

The News Tribune's Seattle Seahawks reporter, Gregg Bell, reported that Bobo first walked to the sidelines, then started jogging. However, he was hurt, seemingly on his right leg, as he had to be carted off the field.

Jake Bobo left the field with one reception for 12 yards.

This story is being updated.

