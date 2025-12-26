Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 25.(Getty Images via AFP) Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson exited in the third quarter with a calf injury and didn’t return. His status vs Giants is unclear. He had 1 catch; 7 TDs this season. The Dallas Cowboys are out of the playoff race in the 2025-2016 season, but their woes are showing little signs of slowing down.

On Christmas Day, the Cowboys took on the Washington Commanders in what was their penultimate game of the season. Two stars of their squad - tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Javonte Williams were injured. And their status for the Week 18 game against the New York Giants on January 4, Sunday.

What Happened To Jake Ferguson?

Jake Fergusson was the latest addition to Dallas' 2025 injury list. Ferguson left the game in the third quarter, suddenly, and did not return. Later, the Cowboys announced on social media that Ferguson has suffered a calf injury. It's unclear when he sustained the injury.

The seriousness of the injury is unclear as the Dallas Cowboys are yet to provide an update. Ferguson's status for the Giants game on January 4 is also not certain.

Ferguson finished Thursday's game with one reception for six yards. This season, he has 81 receptions for 595 yards with seven touchdowns - a career high.

Javonte Williams Injury News

Javonte Williams, the Cowboys' top running back early in the Commanders, after what appeared to be his shoulder injury, a lingering condition that came up again Thursday. Williams was questionable to return, the Cowboys announced. In the fourth quarter, he has not featured yet for Dallas. His status for the Week 18 game vs the Giants is also uncertain.

Williams rushed for 54 yards in 13 attempts against the Commanders. This season, he has 239 carries for 1,147 yards with 10 touchdowns.