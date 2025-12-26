Javonte Williams injury update: Cowboys get troubling news after Commanders game; ‘hurt badly’
Javonte Williams injury update: The Dallas Cowboys are in trouble. Their top running back, Javonte Williams, left Thursday’s Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders after his lingering shoulder issue appeared to flare up.
Williams had been listed on the injury report throughout the week, and the problem resurfaced during the first half, forcing the team to pull him from action for evaluation.
Before exiting, the RB was in the middle of an efficient outing, logging 13 rushing attempts for 54 yards and punching in a touchdown as Dallas leaned on the ground game to set the tone. His absence shifted responsibility to backup Malik Davis, who stepped in as the primary ball carrier.
Javonte Williams injury status
The team later announced that Williams is questionable to return due to the shoulder injury. His status will continue to be monitored as the game progresses, and any additional updates are expected to come from the sideline as trainers assess whether he can safely re-enter the lineup.
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Offense
QB: Dak Prescott; Joe Milton III
RB: Javonte Williams; Jaydon Blue; Malik Davis
WR: CeeDee Lamb; Jonathan Mingo
WR: George Pickens; Ryan Flournoy
WR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert
TE: Jake Ferguson; Luke Schoonmaker; Brevyn Spann-Ford
LT: Tyler Guyton; Nate Thomas
LG: Tyler Smith; T.J. Bass
C: Cooper Beebe; Brock Hoffman
RG: Tyler Booker; T.J. Bass
RT: Terence Steele; Hakeem Adeniji
FB: Hunter Luepke
Defense
DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku; Jadeveon Clowney; Sam Williams
DT: Kenny Clark; Solomon Thomas
DT: Quinnen Williams; Perrion Winfrey
DT: Osa Odighizuwa; Jay Toia
DE: Dante Fowler Jr.; James Houston
LB: Kenneth Murray Jr.; Logan Wilson; Marist Liufau
LB: DeMarvion Overshown; Shemar James
CB: DaRon Bland; Shavon Revel Jr.; C.J. Goodwin
NCB: Reddy Steward
CB: Caelen Carson; Trikweze Bridges
S: Donovan Wilson; Alijah Clark
S: Malik Hooker; Markquese Bell
Special Teams
K: Brandon Aubrey
P: Bryan Anger
LS: Trent Sieg
H: Bryan Anger
KOR: KaVontae Turpin; Juanyeh Thomas; Jaydon Blue
PR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert
