Javonte Williams injury update: Cowboys get troubling news after Commanders game; ‘hurt badly’

Dak Prescott #4 hands the ball off to Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders(Getty Images via AFP) Javonte Williams injury update: The Dallas Cowboys are in trouble. Their top running back left Thursday’s Week 17 matchup Javonte Williams injury update: The Dallas Cowboys are in trouble. Their top running back, Javonte Williams, left Thursday’s Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders after his lingering shoulder issue appeared to flare up.

Williams had been listed on the injury report throughout the week, and the problem resurfaced during the first half, forcing the team to pull him from action for evaluation.

Before exiting, the RB was in the middle of an efficient outing, logging 13 rushing attempts for 54 yards and punching in a touchdown as Dallas leaned on the ground game to set the tone. His absence shifted responsibility to backup Malik Davis, who stepped in as the primary ball carrier.

Javonte Williams injury status

The team later announced that Williams is questionable to return due to the shoulder injury. His status will continue to be monitored as the game progresses, and any additional updates are expected to come from the sideline as trainers assess whether he can safely re-enter the lineup.

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Offense

QB: Dak Prescott; Joe Milton III

RB: Javonte Williams; Jaydon Blue; Malik Davis

WR: CeeDee Lamb; Jonathan Mingo

WR: George Pickens; Ryan Flournoy

WR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert

TE: Jake Ferguson; Luke Schoonmaker; Brevyn Spann-Ford

LT: Tyler Guyton; Nate Thomas

LG: Tyler Smith; T.J. Bass

C: Cooper Beebe; Brock Hoffman

RG: Tyler Booker; T.J. Bass

RT: Terence Steele; Hakeem Adeniji

FB: Hunter Luepke

Defense

DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku; Jadeveon Clowney; Sam Williams

DT: Kenny Clark; Solomon Thomas

DT: Quinnen Williams; Perrion Winfrey

DT: Osa Odighizuwa; Jay Toia

DE: Dante Fowler Jr.; James Houston

LB: Kenneth Murray Jr.; Logan Wilson; Marist Liufau

LB: DeMarvion Overshown; Shemar James

CB: DaRon Bland; Shavon Revel Jr.; C.J. Goodwin

NCB: Reddy Steward

CB: Caelen Carson; Trikweze Bridges

S: Donovan Wilson; Alijah Clark

S: Malik Hooker; Markquese Bell

Special Teams

K: Brandon Aubrey

P: Bryan Anger

LS: Trent Sieg

H: Bryan Anger

KOR: KaVontae Turpin; Juanyeh Thomas; Jaydon Blue

PR: KaVontae Turpin; Jalen Tolbert