Chris Rodriguez Jr. injury news: Why Commanders RB is not playing vs Cowboys tonight?

Chris Rodriguez Jr. of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.(Getty Images via AFP) Washington Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. will miss the Christmas Day TNF game vs the Cowboys after being ruled out with an illness hours before kickoff. Washington Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. is not playing in the Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day. The 26-year-old was ruled out hours before the game with an illness.

Instead of Rodriguez Jr, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to feature massively for the Commanders. Rodriguez Jr., however, will be a big miss as he has recorded career-high numbers this season - 90 rushing attempts for 435 yards and five touchdowns. He has been a key part of Washington's attack since the injury to Austin Ekeler in Week 2.

Rodriguez was listed as questionable in the Thursday morning injury report released by the Washington Commanders. With a few hours left before the game, he has now been turned into inactive - meaning he will, for sure, not feature on TNF vs Dallas.

What Happened To Chris Rodriguez Jr?

Though he will not feature against the Cowboys, Rodriguez Jr's is not suffering from any serious injury, which is good news for the Washington Commanders fans.

The Commanders did not clarify the nature of the illness. However, it is clear that the illness is not too serious and the RB is expected to be back soon, possibly as early as Week 17.

Commanders Depth Chart At RB

While Chris Rodriguez Jr absence is a big blow to the Commanders, given that the 26-year-old has recorded double-digit carrying numbers in his last four games.

But the team is still well stacked on the running back position, with their main man, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, playing on TNF.

The rookie RB has been excellent for the Commanders this season, with 151 carries for 671 yards and six touchdowns - the highest in the Commanders squad.

While Jacory Croskey-Merritt will feature as RB1, Jeremy McNichols is expected to play RB2. Commanders will have to careful with the workload on Jacory Croskey-Merritt today, given he will have to do most of the work, risking injury chances.