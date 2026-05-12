Jake Paul broken jaw: Will the celebrity boxer fight again? What we know amid injury in Anthony Joshua fight

Streamer-turned-boxer Jake Paul made over $90 million from his much-hyped fight with retired professional boxer, Anthony Joshua. However, it could become the last time Paul steps into the ring in a professional fight.

Jake Paul watches the action from ringside at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 17.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Paul picked up a jaw injury in the fight in Texas last December. His jaw was broken in two places, and he had to undergo surgery in which some of his teeth had to be removed, and titanium plates had to be fitted to support his jaw. Now, Paul has revealed that his boxing career might well be over.

ESPN reports that Jake Paul is keen to be back in the ring and is training in the gym to make a comeback. But the 29-year-old revealed in a recent podcast appearance that his condition is such that he may not get to return to boxing.

Will Jake Paul Box Again? What He Said

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{{^usCountry}} Jake Paul recently made a high-profile appearance on Canadian sports journalist Ariel Helwani's eponymous show, 'The Ariel Helwani Show' and expressed concerns over the future of their boxing career. Paul revealed that he is still recovering and doctors are uncertain about whether he can take part in professional boxing events again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jake Paul recently made a high-profile appearance on Canadian sports journalist Ariel Helwani's eponymous show, 'The Ariel Helwani Show' and expressed concerns over the future of their boxing career. Paul revealed that he is still recovering and doctors are uncertain about whether he can take part in professional boxing events again. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Paul also revealed how serious the jaw fracture is, noting that he has a missing bone that has now been replaced with a titanium plate and a removed tooth for which he will have to get an implant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paul also revealed how serious the jaw fracture is, noting that he has a missing bone that has now been replaced with a titanium plate and a removed tooth for which he will have to get an implant. {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm getting some new scans in a couple of days, of the jaw, to get an update on the healing process. We'll see what the doctors say. "I think I'll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm of possibility.

"It does feel a lot better as weeks go by, but I definitely need to get cleared to be able to spar. I'm sort of staying in shape and enjoying some mitt work. I'm always in the gym regardless."

Also read: Is Jake Paul a registered Republican? Political views explored amid Trump endorsement

How Long Could Jake Paul Take To Recover?

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Jake Paul also spoke extensively about his recovery timeline on the podcast. He said that it is still very much uncertain as to when his jaw could fully recover.

"I think it just depends on how the bone heals, and then also there's a tooth missing that I'm pretty sure I'm going to have to get an implant of some sort," he said.

"I don't know how much time that's going to add to things. But we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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