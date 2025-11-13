Jalen Brunson injury: Knicks point guard hurts ankle during matchup vs Magic

The New York Knicks suffered a 124-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, November 12. Besides this, New York faced another setback as its point guard, Jalen Brunson, was seen leaving Madison Square Garden in a walking boot and using crutches, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III. Jalen Brunson had sustained a right ankle sprain in the 2024-2025 season.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jalen Brunson injury update

No official report was released by the New York Knicks regarding Brunson's injury. Head coach Mike Brown informed that the player rolled his ankle when the game was about to end.

The incident took place in the fourth quarter, with only two minutes left for the game to end. Brunson is said to have turned his right ankle while driving to the basket, as per Bleacher Report.

Once he shot his free throws, Brunson committed a take foul and was later taken to the locker room. Speaking to reporters post the game, Brown said that Brunson turned his right ankle, but "that's all" he knew at that time.

Jalen Brunson's performance

Before suffering the injury, Brunson had 31 points, six assists as well as three rebounds during his over 30 minutes of action at Madison Square Garden.

According to Bleacher Report, he managed to shoot 10-of-23 from the field along with 1-of-4 from behind the arc.

His latest injury comes after Brunson remained out of the roster for 15 games towards the end of the 2024-25 season. At that time, he missed the action due to a right ankle sprain.

If Brunson's latest injury forces him to remain out of action for an extended period, this could land a major blow to the New York Knicks, which is eying the Eastern Conference crown.

Brunson headed into Wednesday's game as the side's leading scorer during the 2025-26 campaign. He averaged 27.7 points and 6.6 assists per game. For now, the Knicks sit at 7-4 in the league.

If Brunson remains unavailable for upcoming matches, then Miles McBride could replace him in the starting lineup.

