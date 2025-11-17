Jalen Ramsey ejection row: Will Steelers' CB be suspended for punching Ja'Marr Chase?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ejected from the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday after landing a jab punch on the facemask of Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase. The incident happened early in the fourth quarter of the game, as the Bengals lost to the Steelers, 34-12. Jalen Ramsey of the Pittsburgh Steelers is held back by teammates after being ejected during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.(Getty Images via AFP)

The fight between Chase and Ramsey was seemingly triggered by Chase a few plays before. He appeared to hold Ramsey's face mask, and they could be seen exchanging words. That escalated soon as the fourth quarter progressed.

A couple of plays later, the two of them went at it again. And this time, Ramsey was the aggressor. He first held Chase's face mask and seemed to say a few things, and then he landed a punch on Chase.

As it was deemed "unnecessary roughness/ fighting," the Steelers CB was ejected immediately, and the team was handed a 15-yard penalty for personal foul.

Will Jalen Ramsey Be Suspended?

As of now, neither the Pittsburgh Steelers nor the NFL has announced penalty for Jalen Ramsey. However, NFL is expected to review the incident under its Conduct and Player Safety rules. It could result in a fine exceeding $10,000 for Ramsey.

A suspension is also possible since the punch was seemingly intentional and triggered a larger altercation. However, in case the league imposes a suspension, it is likely to be for one game, as the fight was not too serious in nature.

Here's the video of the fight:

Will Jalen Ramsey Play On Week 12?

Ramsey, who joined the Steelers from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, has quietly proven to be a key part of the Steelers' defence this season. In just nine appearances for the Steelers, 43 tackles (27 solo), 2 sacks and 1 interception.

If suspended, he would miss the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 23. And, his absence will make the Steelers' defense vulnerable to the Bears scoring points.

But, as of now, neither the Steelers nor the NFL has officially confirmed any action on Jalen Ramsey. It is also not clear if any action will be taken against Ja'Marr Chase.