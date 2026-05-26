James Pearce Jr.’s Falcons return may be delayed despite relief in Rickea Jackson probe

“James Pearce Jr. was approved for a fast-track to getting this case dismissed, I've learned. It will be a one year program instead of six months,” Slater wrote on his X.

According to Fox News reporter Andy Slater, Pearce Jr. did receive approval for a fast-track path that could eventually lead to the dismissal of his case. However, the 22-year-old’s pretrial intervention program will last 12 months instead of the six-month duration.

However, reports in April stated that James Pearce Jr. had agreed to a six-month pretrial intervention program, a move that could help resolve three felony charges, according to his attorneys. Still, the latest developments suggest the situation could potentially keep the Falcons linebacker away from the camp for an extended period.

James Pearce Jr. became embroiled in legal issues in March after being accused of domestic violence by former girlfriend and WNBA star Rickea Jackson. The Atlanta Falcons rookie was arrested following an alleged dispute involving Jackson and faced four charges, including three felonies, along with a protective order.

The update also stated that Rickea Jackson voluntarily withdrew her request for a permanent restraining order against Falcons linebacker. However, Pearce Jr. is still required to stay away from Chicago Sky forward for the next 12 months until the case is officially resolved.

James Pearce Jr.’s mounting legal troubles explained After being arrested in Miami, Pearce Jr. was hit with three felony charges: fleeing and eluding police, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting an officer with violence.

Another charge involving aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer was eventually dismissed, while the felony aggravated stalking charge was later lowered to a misdemeanor.

Also read: What changed in case against Falcons’ James Pearce Jr.? Key charge dropped as three felony counts remain

According to a report from ESPN, James Pearce Jr. had been the focus of multiple 911 calls prior to his February 7 arrest when he had allegedly crashed his vehicle into Rickea Jackson’s car.

Rickea Jackson’s petition & potential consequences for Pearce Jr.’s NFL career Jackson had filed a petition for protection, commonly referred to as a protective order, against Pearce Jr. in Miami-Dade County on February 9. In the filing, the WNBA star said she feared for her safety and claimed that if the court failed to step in, “James will kill me.”

The 24-year-old also alleged in the court documents that Pearce had “verbally and physically abused” her on multiple occasions and accused him of threatening to harm or kill her.

Also read: What Zachariah Branch brings to the Atlanta Falcons, insider weighs in

The NFL confirmed in February that James Pearce Jr.’s case would be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy, which can lead to discipline regardless of legal outcomes. Violations involving assault or domestic violence can carry a baseline six-game suspension.

With Pearce Jr.’s pretrial program now extended to one year, his return to the field this season could face further delays.