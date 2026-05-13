Jason Collins family: Who is his husband, Brunson Green? Latest on brother Jarron amid death

Jason Collins, former NBA player and the first openly gay hooper to play in the league, passed away Tuesday after a battle with a brain tumor, his family announced in a statement. He was only 47. Left panel: Jason Collins (L) with author Kate Gordon and his husband, Brunson Green (R) on their wedding day. Right panel: Jason Collins playing for Brooklyn Nets in his final season in the NBA. (AP and misskategordon/Instagram)

Collins, who played 13 seasons in the NBA playing for various teams, had revealed in an ESPN article that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer with extremely low survival rate.

"We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma," the statement from his family read.

Given that his family confirmed the death of the 47-year-old former basketball center, it sparked a lot of interest in his family life. In this article, we will look at his family- most prominently his husband, Brunson Green, a film producer in Hollywood, and his brother, Jarron Green, NBA coach and former player.

Also read: Jason Collins cause of death: Glioblastoma battle in focus as NBA's first openly gay player passes away

Jason Collins Family: Who Is His Husband, Brunson Green? Jason Collins’s husband, film producer Brunson Green is best known for 'The Help' and for leading Harbinger Pictures in Los Angeles. The two reportedly dated for years before marrying in Austin in May 2025. They got engaged at the Los Angeles Lakers Pride Night in 2023.

Collins had revealed in an article for Sports Illustrated that he started dating Green just after he retired from the NBA in 2014. Their marriage took place in May 2025, and Collins had posted photos from the wedding on his Instagram stories.

Here's a post Jason Collins made for his to-be husband on Valentine's Day 2023, just months before their engagement.