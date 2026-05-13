Jason Collins cause of death: Glioblastoma battle in focus as NBA's first openly gay player passes away

Jason Collins, the first openly gay player in NBA history, has died at the age of 47. According to ESPN, Collins died peacefully at his home surrounded by family members after the cancer returned in recent weeks. Jason Collins attends the Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration on February 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

His family confirmed the news Tuesday in a statement released through the NBA.

What was Jason Collins’ cause of death? Collins passed away after battling stage 4 glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of brain cancer. Collins’ family said the former NBA center died following a “valiant fight with glioblastoma,” one of the deadliest forms of the cancer.

The former player publicly revealed his diagnosis in November during an interview with ESPN, explaining that doctors had diagnosed him with stage 4 glioblastoma and initially warned he could have as little as several weeks to a few months without treatment.

“I started researching glioblastoma and all of my options. I wanted to know everything about what I was facing,” Collins wrote in a first-person ESPN essay published in December.

Determined to fight the disease, Collins traveled to Singapore earlier this year to undergo experimental treatments that were not yet approved in the United States.

ESPN reported that the treatments initially showed encouraging results, allowing him to return home and attend public events, including NBA All-Star Weekend activities in Los Angeles and a basketball game at his alma mater, Stanford University.

Also Read: What happened to Jason Collins? Former NBA center reveals Stage 4 glioblastoma diagnosis, what is it?

However, the cancer later returned, ultimately leading to his death.

Family and NBA pay tribute “We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” his family said in the statement.

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also honored Collins, saying his impact extended “far beyond basketball” and helped make sports “more inclusive and welcoming for future generations.”

Also Read: Glioblastoma affecting young adults: Neurosurgeon shares 8 main causes of 'aggressive' brain cancer in people under 40

Collins retired in 2014 after a 13-year NBA career that included spells with the New Jersey Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

He made history in 2013 when he came out publicly in a Sports Illustrated cover story, becoming the first openly gay athlete to play in any of North America’s four major professional sports leagues.

Collins is survived by his husband Brunson Green, his parents Portia and Paul Collins, and his twin brother Jarron Collins.