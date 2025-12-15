Javonte Williams injury news: What happened to Cowboys RB? Scary scenes at AT&T
Cowboys RB Javonte Williams injured his shoulder vs the Vikings on Sunday Night Football and is questionable to return, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Javonte Williams, the Dallas Cowboys running back, injured his shoulder in the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Williams is questionable to return for rest of the game.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
SHARE
Copy