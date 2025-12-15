Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Javonte Williams injury news: What happened to Cowboys RB? Scary scenes at AT&T

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 07:47 am IST
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands off to running back Javonte Williams, before Williams scores a touchdown during the first half vs Vikings.(AP)
Cowboys RB Javonte Williams injured his shoulder vs the Vikings on Sunday Night Football and is questionable to return, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Javonte Williams, the Dallas Cowboys running back, injured his shoulder in the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Williams is questionable to return for rest of the game.

This story is being updated.

