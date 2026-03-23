Jaxon Smith-Njigba contract update: After $168M move, Seahawks plan to sign another Super Bowl-winning star

The Seattle Seahawks now have the highest-paid wide receiver on their roster. It was reported on Monday that the Super Bowl winners have extended Jaxon Smith-Njigba, aka JSN's contract, awarding him a four-year, $168.6 million deal that includes $120 million guaranteed. However, Mike Macdonald and co are not done yet. They are eyeing another contract extension, that will give them a much needed boost for title defense.

How is JSN the highest-paid WR in the NFL? Smith-Njigba's $42.15 million annual salary surpasses Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, who averages $40.25 million per season on his four-year, $161 million deal. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had the most guaranteed money in his contract.

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‘I think I deserve’ "I think I deserve to be the highest-paid at my position, just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all. And I think that's worth a lot, lot more," Smith-Njigba told WFAA-TV in February.

“I would play this game for free, I love this game so much, but you don't have to. I'm learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day.”

JSN has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s top young receivers. Since being selected 20th overall in the 2023 draft out of Ohio State, the 24-year-old has totaled 282 receptions for 3,551 yards and 20 touchdowns across 51 games, including 36 starts. He has already earned two Pro Bowl selections early in his career.

Smith-Njigba carried his elite form into the playoffs last season, recording 17 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed in the biggest game of the year, finishing with four receptions for 27 yards as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

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His breakout came in 2025, when he delivered a historic season that earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. Smith-Njigba set franchise records with 119 receptions and 1,793 receiving yards, while also adding 10 touchdown catches.