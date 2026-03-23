AJ Brown trade update: Patriots, Drake Maye already prepping for blockbuster move; make intentions clear

AJ Brown trade update: The New England Patriots, especially quarterback Drake Maye, have already started prepping for the arrival of a top WR. However, experts and league insiders have identified the one hurdle that could prevent the deal, or at least delay it. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the timing of any trade is heavily tied to the NFL’s salary cap rules.

"If the Eagles traded the receiver before June 1, they would absorb $43.5 million in dead money on their salary cap ($20.1 million more than his current cap charge)."... If they traded Brown after June 1, the dead money on their salary cap would be $16.353 million," Reiss wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Patriots go on with preparations While uncertainty surrounds Brown’s future in Philadelphia, the New England Patriots are moving ahead with their offseason preparations. QB Maye has been actively working to build rhythm with his current receiving corps, focusing on improving accuracy and reducing mistakes ahead of the 2026 campaign, Reiss noted.

Maye recently organized informal workouts in Florida, linking up with teammates including Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas. The group used facilities at Florida Atlantic to conduct throwing sessions, signaling a proactive approach to offseason development.

"We have mutual [friends], and he just shot me a text, 'Hey Coach, I'd love to bring the guys out. Would you be willing to let us come use your facility to throw?'..."I said absolutely. I didn't know him personally until I got to see him [Wednesday]," Reiss wrote.

AJ Brown update Despite persistent rumors, no deal has been finalized between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. However, league chatter suggests there have at least been exploratory discussions.

Brown’s reported dissatisfaction in Philadelphia adds intrigue, but the Eagles are not rushing into a decision, especially given the financial implications tied to any move.