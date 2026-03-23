AJ Brown trade update: Patriots, Drake Maye already prepping for blockbuster move; make intentions clear
AJ Brown trade update: The New England Patriots, especially quarterback Drake Maye, have already started prepping for the arrival of a top WR. However, experts and league insiders have identified the one hurdle that could prevent the deal, or at least delay it. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the timing of any trade is heavily tied to the NFL’s salary cap rules.
"If the Eagles traded the receiver before June 1, they would absorb $43.5 million in dead money on their salary cap ($20.1 million more than his current cap charge)."... If they traded Brown after June 1, the dead money on their salary cap would be $16.353 million," Reiss wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Patriots go on with preparations
While uncertainty surrounds Brown’s future in Philadelphia, the New England Patriots are moving ahead with their offseason preparations. QB Maye has been actively working to build rhythm with his current receiving corps, focusing on improving accuracy and reducing mistakes ahead of the 2026 campaign, Reiss noted.
Maye recently organized informal workouts in Florida, linking up with teammates including Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas. The group used facilities at Florida Atlantic to conduct throwing sessions, signaling a proactive approach to offseason development.
"We have mutual [friends], and he just shot me a text, 'Hey Coach, I'd love to bring the guys out. Would you be willing to let us come use your facility to throw?'..."I said absolutely. I didn't know him personally until I got to see him [Wednesday]," Reiss wrote.
AJ Brown update
Despite persistent rumors, no deal has been finalized between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. However, league chatter suggests there have at least been exploratory discussions.
Brown’s reported dissatisfaction in Philadelphia adds intrigue, but the Eagles are not rushing into a decision, especially given the financial implications tied to any move.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More