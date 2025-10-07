Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Jayden Daniels and Juju Watson's romantic handshake sparks dating rumors - Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 06:38 pm IST

Jayden Daniels and Juju Watson are being seen as the next power couple in NFL, joining Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B.

After Washington Commanders' first win since September 21, rumours swirled on social media that Jayden Daniels and USC star Juju Watkins are dating. The Commanders posted a video where Daniels and Watkins could be seen greeting each other, also exchanging a romantic handshake. This happened after Daniels hugged his mother after the victory.

Jayden Daniels and Juju Watson had a romantic handshake.
The pair are being seen as the next power couple in NFL, joining Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B.

Daniels and Watkins' moment took social media by storm, and sone fans questioned if his mother was fine with them dating. One fan wrote, “JaydenDaniels mom finally let him date Juju Watkins that’s cute…”

"Sooooo JaydenDaniels is dating juju Watkins," another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Wholesome: JaydenDaniels and Juju Watkins linked up after the Commanders Win. Juju is an extremely lucky girl.”

Daniels played his first game in two weeks, and showed his talent. He threw 231 yards and a touchdown, and aso rushed for another 39 yards. "It means a lot. First game back to be in my hometown. You can't write a better story. I dreamt of moments like this," he said.

Daniels was out of action for the last two weeks due to a sprained left knee and on Sunday played with a brace. He said, "You tell me. How did the knee look?"

