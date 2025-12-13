Jim Harbaugh gives 4-word reaction to Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver saga; ‘processing that’

Sherrone Moore, left, and Jim Harbaugh (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP) Former coach Jim Harbaugh weighs in on Wolverines coaching upheaval Former University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has offered measured reactions to the firing of his successor, Sherrone Moore.

Harbaugh’s stance comes after Moore faces legal charges and professional consequences following his dismissal amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship and alleged assault.

What did Harbaugh say?

Harbaugh has largely remained focused on his NFL role with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, when questioned about the current situation at his teaching alma mater and the former head coach of Michigan, he did not speak.

He said, “I’m still processing that,” Harbaugh said Friday. “Still processing that like a lot of people, I’m sure.”

The former Michigan coach, Harbaugh, had nothing more to say about Moore.

However, sports media coverage suggests that Harbaugh had previously recognized Moore's skills and his prior contributions to the Michigan program.

At the time Moore was hired (2024), Harbaugh described Moore as “the only person I would want to do the job” and expressed confidence in his leadership and connection with players.

That sentiment, shared at Moore’s original appointment after Harbaugh left Ann Arbor for the Chargers, suggests a sense of trust built over years of working together. Moore served as offensive coordinator and a key part of Michigan’s coaching staff under Harbaugh before ascending to head coach.

Moore's firing and arrest

On December 10, the University of Michigan announced that it had terminated head football coach Sherrone Moore “for cause” after an internal investigation found credible evidence he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Moore was then arrested hours later and remained in custody for two days. Moore was released from the Washtenaw County Jail after he posted a $25,000 bond, USA Today reported.

He will appear again in court on January 22.