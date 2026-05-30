Joao Fonseca's GF shares major update after Djokovic's shocking French Open exit

Joao Fonseca knocked out Novak Djokovic out in the third round of the French Open on Friday to spoil the Serbian great's latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam. The 19-year-old Brazilian rallied from two sets down for the second straight match to stun Djokovic, winning 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after four hours and 53 minutes.

Brazil's Joao Fonseca celebrates winning his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic (REUTERS)

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Fonseca, the 28th seed, is through to the last 16 of a major for the first time. He will next play two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud or American 24th seed Tommy Paul.

Read More: Why Djokovic struggled vs Joao Fonseca at French Open. Experts give latest injury update

Joao Fonseca's girlfriend shares update

Meanwhile, Fonseca's girlfriend shared an update during the match. Manu Noronha posted a series of photos on social media only for fans to congratulate her on the 19-year-old Brazil star's big win on Friday.

“Congratulations, Joao just did it,” one person wrote in the comment section.

Who is Joao Fonseca's girlfriend Manu Noronha?

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{{^usCountry}} Fonseca and Noronha first met while attending the prestigious Escola Americana (American School) in Rio de Janeiro. While the future tennis star eventually left school to pursue his professional career full-time, Noronha continued her education. After graduating, she spent time studying abroad before returning to Brazil to enroll at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), where she is pursuing a degree in marketing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fonseca and Noronha first met while attending the prestigious Escola Americana (American School) in Rio de Janeiro. While the future tennis star eventually left school to pursue his professional career full-time, Noronha continued her education. After graduating, she spent time studying abroad before returning to Brazil to enroll at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), where she is pursuing a degree in marketing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite Fonseca's growing fame, the pair largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight during the early years of his professional career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite Fonseca's growing fame, the pair largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight during the early years of his professional career. {{/usCountry}}

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Away from her academic studies, Noronha has also established herself in the fashion industry. She is signed with 40graus Models, one of Brazil's leading modeling agencies, and has worked with well-known brands including Maria Filó and Oh Boy.

Read More: Djokovic's sarcastic remark irks French Open fans; Joao Fonseca gives perfect response

‘Was trying to hit the ball…’

Asked how he kept believing after falling behind, Fonseca said: "I actually didn't.

"I just kept playing. I just enjoyed being on court. What a pleasure it was stepping on court with him (Djokovic) for the first time.

"I was trying to hit the ball as fast as I could. Djokovic, he does not miss."

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Djokovic's exit comes a day after the shock elimination of world number one and red-hot title favourite Jannik Sinner.

(With inputs from AFP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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