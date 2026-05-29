Djokovic’s wife sends key message ahead of Joao Fonseca clash at French Open: ‘Winning means…’

Novak Djokovic is currently involved in a pivotal third-round clash against Brazilian star Joao Fonseca at Roland Garros, with his chances of lifting the title receiving a major boost following Carlos Alcaraz’s unexpected early departure from the tournament. Jelena Djokovic cheers on Novak before crucial French Open encounter. (Jelena Djokovic/Instagram)

At the time of writing, Djokovic holds a commanding two-set lead over Fonseca, although the Brazilian has shown signs of a potential comeback with an aggressive start to the third set.

At this stage of his career, Djokovic continues to juggle the demands of professional tennis with his personal life, aiming to dedicate more time to his family while still making the most of his remaining years on the tour by chasing further success.

Through it all, his wife and long-time supporter, Jelena Djokovic, has remained firmly by his side and continues to show unwavering support for the Serbian legend.

Jelena cheers on Novak before crucial French Open encounter Ahead of Djokovic’s French Open match on May 29, Jelena took to Instagram to express her encouragement for her husband. She shared several uplifting posts on her Instagram story, including clips of Djokovic speaking during interviews before the match.

Although the stories were later removed, they reflected her continued support as he prepared for another important challenge in Paris.

Just a week earlier, Jelena had reposted a TNT Sports video capturing her emotional and energetic celebration after Djokovic secured another victory on the court. The clip highlighted the couple’s close bond, carrying the caption, “Winning means everything to Novak and Jelena Djokovic ❤️.”