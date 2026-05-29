Djokovic's sarcastic remark irks French Open fans; Joao Fonseca gives perfect response - Watch

“Can you come any more in my face?” said a frustrated Djokovic, with the cameraman standing just a couple of feet away. “For God’s sake, make some space.”

The incident occurred after Djokovic had established a commanding lead in the match and was sitting courtside during a changeover. As he searched through his equipment bag, a camera operator moved within close range, prompting an immediate reaction from the three-time French Open champion.

Novak Djokovic was clearly frustrated. The Serbian star, who is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, had a tense courtside moment during his clash against Joao Fonseca on Friday. Fans and spectators were clearly not impressed. The 39-year-old was even caught passing a sarcastic message to a cameraman who had ventured too close while filming him on the sidelines.

Why French Open fans slammed Djoko Djokovic has previously voiced concerns about the increasing presence of cameras in areas traditionally considered private spaces for players. Earlier this season at the Australian Open, footage of Coco Gauff venting frustration backstage became a talking point throughout the tournament. The incident also prompted comments from Iga Swiatek, who questioned whether players were becoming “animals in a zoo.”

Djokovic agreed with those concerns at the time.

“It’s really sad that you can’t basically move away anywhere and hide and fume out your frustration, your anger in a way that won’t be captured by a camera. But we live in a society and in times where content is everything, so it’s a deeper discussion.

“I guess it’s really hard for me to see the trend changing in the opposite direction, meaning we take out cameras. If you see, it’s only going to be as it is or even more cameras.

“I mean, I’m surprised that we have no cameras while we are taking a shower – that’s probably the next step. I’m against it. I think there should be ... a limit and kind of a borderline where, OK, this is our space.”

However, fans pointed out that Djokovic's remarks were completely unnecessary. “Djokovic super rude with the cameraman,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Fonseca responds in the best way possible While the spotlight briefly shifted away from the action, Fonseca continued providing resistance on court. Djokovic appeared set for a routine afternoon after racing toward the opening set, looking capable of wrapping it up 6-1 in less than half an hour. However, the Brazilian teenager gradually settled into the contest and began producing some aggressive shot-making.

After losing the first two sets 4-6, 4-6, the Brazilian star responded with a 6-3 win. At the time of writing this story, Djokovic led the fourth set 1-0.

French Open title race suddenly wide open The stakes in Paris have increased dramatically following the stunning early exit of World No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Many observers viewed Sinner as the overwhelming favorite to win his maiden French Open title after arriving in Paris with victories at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. But the Italian's shock second-round defeat has transformed the tournament landscape.

Adding to the intrigue is the absence of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, leaving Djokovic as the only remaining men's singles player in the draw who has previously won a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic chasing historic milestone At 39 years old, Djokovic is pursuing what would be an unprecedented 25th major championship.

His path through the opening rounds in Paris has also been far from straightforward. Djokovic dropped a set against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round and later needed more than three-and-a-half hours to overcome Frenchman Valentin Royer.

With Sinner gone and Alcaraz absent, however, Djokovic suddenly finds himself in perhaps his best position in years to add another chapter to his remarkable Grand Slam legacy.