Joe Bugner dies at 75: What was Hungarian-born British heavyweight champion's cause of death?

Joe Bugner, a former heavyweight champion from the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Commonwealth, passed away at the age of 75. Joe Bugner died at the age of 75(X@BoxingNewsED)

Bugner wrestled with some of the biggest names in his heavyweight period and twice faced Muhammad Ali, losing both bouts on points.

In his earlier career, he became the British, European, and Commonwealth champion in 1971 after defeating Henry Cooper on points.

“It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia,” the British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement confirming Bugner's passing.

“The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family.”

Joe Bugner dies at 75: Tributes pour in

Expressing grief over the Hungarian-British professional boxer's demise, Frank Warren, the Hall of Fame boxing promoter, wrote on X: “Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.”

Also Read: Erik ten Hag fired by Bayer Leverkusen after just three matches in charge; Will Marco Rose succeed him?

What was Joe Bugner's cause of death?

While there is confirmation on cause of Bugner's death, the legend revealed in 2108 that he is recovering from cancer. According to The Sun, the 68-year-old's physician had confirmed that excessive sun exposure was the cause of his skin cancer.

Bugner was residing in Australia since 1986. Following his retirement from the sport, he even made appearances on the television program I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

A look at Joe Bugner's career

After establishing his reputation by defeating Chuck Wepner and Brian London, Bugner won three major titles by narrowly defeating Cooper.

While points defeat to Jack Bodell ended his reign, Bugner bounced back and ended up losing to Ali in Las Vegas in 1973.

In addition, Bugner lost a 15-round showdown with Ali for the WBC title in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 after being defeated on points by Joe Frazier in London later that year.

Bugner concluded his professional career with 69 victories, including 13 losses, one draw, and 41 knockouts.