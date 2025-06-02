John Brenkus cause of death: How did Sport Science founder die? All on health issues and more

John Brenkus, one of the founders and former host of Fox Sports and ESPN television series Sports Science, has died, his family announced on social media. In a statement posted on his Instagram account, they further added that Brenkus had a long battle with depression. He was 54 years old. John Brenkus died on Saturday, his family announced on social media (X)

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away. John, co-founder of Base Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning Sports Science, had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025,” the statement read.

“His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help,” it further added.

Cause of Death

The statement posted on Brenkus’s social media accounts did not mention the exact cause of death. There are no indications of physical health issues, accidents, or foul play contributing to his death.

Depression and mental health struggles

Brenkus was open about his battle with depression, particularly in a January 2023 interview with Marcellus Wiley on Brinx.TVs Never Shut Up. He revealed spiraling into a “deep, deep depression” after selling Sport Science to ESPN in 2010, feeling “mentally lost” and becoming “flat-out suicidal.”

His dog intervened during a suicide attempt, prompting him to call his mother for help. This experience led him to seek treatment from multiple psychologists and psychiatrists.

Despite his advocacy for mental health, Brenkus’s depression persisted. He continued to discuss his struggles publicly, aiming to destigmatize mental illness, especially for men in high-pressure fields like sports media.

Who was John Brenkus?

Born in 1971 in Vienna, Virginia, Brenkus co-founded BASE Productions and created Sport Science, which debuted on Fox Sports Net in 2007 and moved to ESPN in 2010. The show, earning six Sports Emmy Awards, analyzed athletic feats through science, hosting over 1,800 segments with stars like Drew Brees. In 2013, he founded Brinx.TV, producing shows like The Goat Code, described as 'Sport Science on steroids'.