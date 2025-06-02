‘We gotta retire together’: Ex-Aaron Rodgers weapon talks Steelers reunion

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers saga has given rise to other speculation around Mike Tomlin’s side, with the team certainly needing an option out wide for their expected quarterback. Marcedes Lewis, who was Aaron Rodgers’ teammate in Green Bay, was also rumoured for a reunion.(X)

The need is even more stark following the Steelers’ trade of George Pickens. The Steelers have reportedly called the Miami Dolphins about tight end Jonnu Smith and might be in talks with the Atlanta Falcons for Kyle Pitts. Marcedes Lewis, who was Rodgers’ teammate in Green Bay, was also rumoured for a reunion. But it isn't the case.

Mercedes Lewis opened up about the possibility on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, revealing that he and the Steelers haven't had conversations about reuniting with Rodgers.

"It’s always been something A-Rod would bring up. Even when we were in Green Bay, he was like, ‘hey, we gotta retire together.’ Nah, we haven’t talked about playing with the Steelers, no," Lewis said.

Lewis isn't young at 41, but he was fit for all 17 games for the Chicago Bears last season. He might not be coming to aid the incoming Steelers quarterback, but the team surely needs to find Pickens’ replacement.

The Aaron Rodgers-Mercedes Lewis partnership

Mercedes Lewis and Aaron Rodgers played five seasons together for the Green Bay Packers. The partnership started in 2018 and continued until 2022, when Lewis switched to the Bears. The duo combined for a total of 57 receptions for 582 yards and six touchdowns.

Rodgers, who is also 41, passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with the New York Jets in 2024, returning from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered in his first game with the team in September 2023.

A four-time NFL MVP and 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers ranks fifth in league history in touchdown passes (503) and seventh in passing yards (62,952).