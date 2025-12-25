John Harbaugh firing row: Ravens might be moving on; new update on Lamar Jackson bombshell

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots(Getty Images via AFP) John Harbaugh is aware that he might lose his job at Baltimore with Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens struggling this season John Harbaugh is aware of his situation in Baltimore. The 63-year-old, who has been in charge of the Ravens for over 18 years now, might lose his job as a disappointing season comes to an end. He, however, has two games to go.

Harbaugh seemed utterly disappointed after the Ravens lost 28-24 to the New England Patriots at home. Fans were quick to demand his firing. The head coach addressed the calls during a post-game press conference.

“My focus has been for the last 18 years here and the last 41 years in coaching is to try to do the best job I can today and fight as hard as I can so the guys have the best chance to be successful today. Anything after today, I’m not thinking about because it’s not given for us to think about. We don’t have control over that, except for the job we do today. And if we do a good enough job today, then the opportunity to do that job or a different job will be there tomorrow. And that’s what you hope for,” Harbaugh said.

John Harbaugh addresses bombshell Lamar Jackson report

Harbaugh, meanwhile, addressed reports about his relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson. He said the two are ‘A-plus’ after the Baltimore Sun published a story suggesting otherwise.

The story, written by columnist Mike Preston, alleged that Harbaugh had ‘become tired of Jackson’, and referred to the star QB as ‘an overgrown kid in an adults body’.

Prestor reported that the 28-year-old had fallen asleep during team and accused the Ravens of giving Jackson preferential treatment.

Harbaugh denied the claims outright. He said he doesn't ‘take too much credence in anonymous-type sources’.

"I don't know where its coming from. I've never see that ever. That's not something that I've ever witnessed and I'm in every meeting."

“And to speculate on how I feel about it, I'll tell you how I feel. I'm pretty transparent. All the guys in the building will tell you if I have something they wanna talk to me about, I'm right up front. That would be wrong to say that. That's not true,” Harbaugh told reporters when asked about Preston's story.