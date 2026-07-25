Jordan Devey's cause of death: Former NFL guard's family breaks silence, 'Incredibly difficult and heartbreaking'

Former NFL guard Jordan Devey, a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, has died at the age of 38. His family confirmed that the former offensive lineman died by suicide, describing the loss as an "incredibly difficult and heartbreaking" time.

Jordan Devey appeared in seven regular-season games during New England's 2014 Super Bowl-winning season. (X)

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In a GoFundMe page set up following his death, the family said, “Tragically, Jordan took his own life, leaving his family to navigate an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time.”

Devey is survived by his wife, Linsey, their four children, and his parents.

Seven-season NFL career included Super Bowl title

After going undrafted out of the University of Memphis in 2013, Devey signed with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the New England Patriots' practice squad later that year. He appeared in seven regular-season games during New England's 2014 Super Bowl-winning season.

The offensive lineman was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, where he played 15 games and made nine starts. He later spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills, finishing his NFL career after appearing in one game for Buffalo during the 2020 season.

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{{^usCountry}} Overall, Devey played 44 regular-season games, including 21 starts, across seven NFL seasons, according to ESPN. Wife shares emotional tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, Devey played 44 regular-season games, including 21 starts, across seven NFL seasons, according to ESPN. Wife shares emotional tribute {{/usCountry}}

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Devey's wife, Linsey, paid tribute to him in an emotional social media post, noting that his death came just days before what would have been the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

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"Today would have been our 15th year anniversary," she wrote. "We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs. We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion."

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Calling him "our hero," she added that the family's hearts "ache" in his absence and concluded by recalling his final words to her: "We'll talk soon."

Family believes he may have had CTE

Speaking to Fox 13 in Salt Lake City, Devey's mother, Leslie, said the family believes he may have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated head trauma in contact sports. She added that the condition would not be able to be confirmed because of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Earlier this year, Devey had returned to football as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eagle High School in Eagle, Idaho.

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The school's football program remembered him as "an incredible mentor, coach, and friend," saying his influence reached far beyond the field.

In a tribute shared on Instagram, the program said Devey invested in young athletes, helped build their confidence and character, and left behind a legacy that “will continue to live on through the generations of young athletes he inspired.”