Jordan Love injury update: What happened to the Green Bay Packers' QB's left thumb?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love appeared to be injured at Monday's training camp in Wisconsin. However, much to the relief of Packers fans, the injury is reportedly not serious. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field following a 30-10 loss against the New York Jets.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As of now, there is no official word from the Packers on the injury and how it occurred, but reporters at Monday's practice noted that Love was dealing with an injury issue to his left thumb.

The Athletics' Matt Schneidman reported from the Packers' practice Monday that not only was Love a full participant at the training, but at one point he even flexed his injured left thumb in front of the trainers and the coaches.

"Love wasn't limited in practice today, for what it's worth," Schneidman said in a post on X. “He did hand off one ball that I saw with his right hand instead of his left that he'd normally hand off with his left.”

How serious is Jordan Love's injury?

The injury to Jordan Love's thumb, though not serious, has caused some problems for the 26-year-old quarterback. As The Athletic reported, Love's left thumb was bandaged for the entirety of the practice on Monday. Moreover, he only used his right hand for throws and took handoffs only on his right side.

Additionally, Schneidman said in his X post that the quarterback was seen having a "lengthy chat" with Matt LaFleur and trainers Bryan Engel and Nate Weir, possibly discussing the injury situation.

He added that the quarterback has not had any disruption to the pre-season and has been a full participant, except for what seemed to be an inconvenience on his right side due to the issue with the thumb.

Official Update On Jordan Love

An official update is expected on Jordan Love when the Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur, speaks to the press at 9:50 a.m. CT on Tuesday. General manager Brian Gutekunst will hold a presser before that, and an update can come from there, as well.

Next up, the Packers have a joint practice session with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 14 before heading to the next pre-season match with them on Saturday, August 16.