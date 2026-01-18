Josh Allen breaks down in tears after heartbreaking Bills playoff loss to Broncos: 'I let my teammates down'

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was seen crying and visibly emotional after his team's 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on January 18. Allen's reaction was captured on video at the post-game press conference. Read more: Hailee Steinfeld 'spotted' in Broncos gear; Josh Allen's reaction goes viral Emotional reaction and candid comments In an emotional post-game press conference, Allen choked up as he reflected on the defeat. He said, “The loss will stick with me for a long time.” Allen took the responsibility of the Bills' loss over himself and said, “It’s extremely difficult. I feel like I let my teammates down tonight.” He added, “Missed opportunities throughout the game. It’s been a long season. I hate how it ended.”

He counts what he thinks are mistakes he made through the game.“I fumbled twice, threw two picks. When you shoot yourself in the foot like that you don’t deserve to win football games.” In a video shared by Dov Klieman, an NFL News page, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins was also captured becoming emotional in the Bills locker room in response to Allen’s words, whispering that “he didn’t let us down.”