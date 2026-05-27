Josh Jacobs arrest row: Ash Kaashh's ‘tough love’ post in focus after Packers RB breaks silence

Star running back Josh Jacobs's arrest has put his rumored girlfriend Ash Kaashh, aka Ashaley in focus. However, she is yet to respond to the speculation and bombshell developments in the domestic violence case. This comes as the Green Bay Packers RB was released from custody while Wisconsin authorities continued investigating allegations tied to an alleged incident. Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Dec. 14, 2025 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

No formal charges filed The Brown County District Attorney’s Office confirmed May 27 that no formal charges have been filed yet, though prosecutors said the investigation remains active and additional evidence could still emerge.

“The District Attorney's Office has requested additional investigation and said there was reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether additional charges would be appropriate,” Brown County District Attorney David L Lasee’s office said in a release.

Potential charges listed Jacobs was arrested Tuesday after police responded to a disturbance complaint that allegedly occurred Saturday morning in Hobart-Lawrence, Wisconsin. According to police, the 28-year-old was initially referred on potential charges including felony strangulation and suffocation, along with four misdemeanor counts tied to domestic abuse allegations.

Hobart-Lawrence Police Department Chief Michael Renkas said officers were dispatched to the complaint at approximately 8:37 AM local time.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Renkas said in a statement. “No further information will be released at this time.”

The alleged charges listed included:

Strangulation and suffocation (felony)

Battery-domestic abuse

Criminal damage to property-domestic abuse

Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Intimidation of a victim

Josh Jacobs's team breaks silence Jacobs's attorneys strongly denied the allegations. “We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him,” the statement read.

“As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.”

In an earlier statement, attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac also said: “Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

Why Ash Kaashh's social media post is in focus Meanwhile, several social media users and Packers fans rushed to influencer Ash Kaashh's account. Her tweet from earlier this month went viral.

“'Tough love' sounds like cruelty to me,” the post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.

Green Bay Packers break silence The Packers addressed the situation only briefly while beginning organized team activities this week. “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs,” a Packers spokesperson said. “As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur also declined to answer questions Wednesday. “I'm going to stick with the statement we put out as an organization and just let the process play out,” he told reporters.

The organization later canceled scheduled player media availability following practice.

Meanwhile, the NFL acknowledged it was monitoring developments. “We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Josh Jacobs still an important piece Jacobs remains Green Bay’s top returning running back entering the 2026 season. The former Las Vegas Raiders star rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025 while serving as a team captain. A year earlier, he posted 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while earning another Pro Bowl selection.

Over his seven-year NFL career, Jacobs has rushed for 7,803 yards and 74 touchdowns. Only Derrick Henry and Josh Allen have more active rushing touchdowns among current NFL players.

With backup running back Emanuel Wilson now in Seattle, Green Bay’s depth behind Jacobs remains thin. Fourth-year back Chris Brooks rushed for only 107 yards last season, while former third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd has struggled with injuries.

“I think he’s done everything he can in his power to put himself in the best possible position, but he’s just going to have to go out there and prove it,” LaFleur said of Lloyd.