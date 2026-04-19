Juha Miettinen Nurburgring update: Exact moment that Verstappen-led pack crashed, causing death

Juha Miettinen died after a serious multi-car crash involving seven vehicles during Race 1 of the ADAC 24 Hours of Nürburgring Qualifiers on the Nürburgring Nordschleife on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Klostertal section of the circuit.

Juha Miettinen died after a serious multi-car crash.(X)

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Despite a rapid response from medical teams, Miettinen could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the circuit’s medical centre. The race was subsequently abandoned as a mark of respect. Six other drivers involved in the incident were taken for precautionary medical examinations.

In a statement, ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring said, "During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race. Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations."

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121), after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.

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{{^usCountry}} “The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Max Verstappen was also competing in the race but was not involved in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Max Verstappen was also competing in the race but was not involved in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who was Juha Miettinen? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who was Juha Miettinen? {{/usCountry}}

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Born on January 18, 1960, Juha Miettinen was a Finnish amateur racing driver who died at the age of 66.

A passionate “Nordschleife-Liebhaber,” he regularly competed on the demanding Nürburgring Nordschleife. He took part in the Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie (NLS/VLN), RCN, and multiple 24 Hours of Nürburgring races. Miettinen most often raced a BMW 325i (E90) with number #121 for teams such as Keeevin Sports and Racing.

Misha Charoudin explains

Misha Charoudin, who was driving directly behind the incident, described the moment in an interview with Viaplay.

"There was a very big crash," he said. "Someone left fluid behind and I think six or seven cars crashed into each other, so there is a huge traffic jam. You approach that stretch at 220 kilometers per hour and if you can't brake..."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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