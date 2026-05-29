Julian Alvarez trade update: Atletico responds to Barcelona's bid with cheeky Lamine reference

FC Barcelona are in hot pursuit in the transfer window, as within a day of signing Englishman Anthony Gordon for €80 million, they have begun closing in on a deal to sign Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid. Amid Julian Alvarez transfer buzz, Atletico Madrid uploaded a post that showed Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha in red and white colors. (Lamine Yamal and Julian Alvarez/ Instagram)

Initial reports revealed that FC Barcelona had submitted a €100 million offer to Atlético Madrid for Julián Álvarez without including any players in the deal. However, reports on Friday morning stated that Atlético rejected the proposal.

Nevertheless, the updates and rumors have not slowed down, with inside reports suggesting that Argentine forward Julián Álvarez has made up his mind to leave the Metropolitano and is now seeking a transfer away from Atlético Madrid.

However, the Rojiblancos do not appear to be pleased with the transfer rumors surrounding Julián Álvarez, and they surprised everyone with a social media post featuring Lamine Yamal and two other Barcelona players.

Atlético Madrid shares fake Lamine Yamal transfer announcement Atlético Madrid made an announcement through their social media handles on Friday morning that appeared to replicate a breaking transfer reveal, even using the famous three-word phrase “Here we go,” popularly associated with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano when announcing transfer news.

The post featured Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha wearing the red-and-white stripes, portraying it as if Atlético had secured their transfers. However, the caption clarified it was a fake post.

“And remember, it took us just five minutes to create this fake post. We live in an era where reality can be altered. Don’t believe everything you see, especially if it’s related to Barça,” read the translated English version of the Spanish caption shared by Atlético Madrid.