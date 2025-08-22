Justine Lindsay, NFL's first transgender cheerleader, quits Carolina Panthers; fans think they know why

Justine Lindsay is parting ways with the Carolina Panthers, marking an end to their stint with the NFL club that saw her make history by becoming the first transgender cheerleader for the sport, when she joined in 2022. Justine Lindsay said her next focus is to be a sportscaster(Instagram/justinesimone_)

Speaking on the decision to quit the job with the TopCats, Lindsay told Outsports “For now, I’m focusing on my pageantry work and community involvement, striving to be recognized not just as an NFL cheerleader, but as someone making a positive impact, especially during these uncertain times.” She did not want to elaborate beyond their comment and no official reason was stated for the departure. Notably, the Panthers have also not spoken publicly about Lindsay's departure.

Lindsay's decision comes during a season when several NFL teams are facing flak for having male cheerleaders. It started with the Minnesota Vikings, but the Philadelphia Eagles is finding itself in the eye of the storm now as well.

Her decision to walk away has left fans guessing as to what might be the reason. Here are some responses.

Fans think they know why Justine Lindsay is stepping down

Social media is abuzz with the news of Lindsay stepping down, and some fans think they know why.

“Of course, transphobic harassment is a major reason... It's the damage that bigotry does,” one fan said. Another remarked, “Sounds like they paid [them] to step down.” Yet another said, “More money in pageants…”.

While some comments did wonder at why Lindsay was moving on, most expressed conservative views about a transgender cheerleader's inclusion in the first place, mimicking the vitriol the male cheerleaders have been facing from some NFL fans this time around.

Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of these claims. No official reason behind Lindsay's decision.

What's next for Justine Lindsay?

Speaking to Outsports, Lindsay said “Being in the NFL was a stepping stone to get me where I need to be, and God is blessing me each and everyday giving me the breath to do the work and change lives. My focus is to educate and uplift the younger generation of leaders to focus on their dreams and goals. Don’t let a president who is delusional stop them from reaching their goals whether they are trans, African American, not American, etc.”

She said her next focus is to be a sportscaster, and go to school to further her career. “I’ll see you all next year on a football field, either conducting interviews or on the sidelines showing off my dance skills,” she said.