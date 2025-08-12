MLFootball has revealed on social media that Justine Lindsay, the first openly transgender cheerleader in the NFL, is returning with the Carolina Panthers. MLFootball wrote on X, “Justine Lindsay, the first-ever #NFL transgender cheerleader, is back with the Carolina #Panthers this season. Lindsay os the only openly transgender cheerleader in the league.” Who is Justine Lindsay? NFL's first openly transgender cheerleader returning with Carolina Panthers this season (justinesimone_/Instagram)

It added, “Lindsay is an advocate for transgender children and allowing them to play youth sports.”

Who is Justine Lindsay?

Lindsay was one of 30 members of the 2022-2023 TopCats, the cheer squad rooting for the Carolina Panthers from the sidelines, as well as during halftime performances. Buzzfeed News previously reported that Lindsay revealed she was trans on paperwork for her audition for the team.

Lindsay took to Instagram to announce the happy news in June 2022. She wrote, “Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader’s @topcats as the first Transgender female l. I would like to thank the beautiful and talented dancers who supported me along the way alumni TopCats family and friends for your love and support. I would not have gotten to this moment in my life if it wasn’t for the support. Also to my beautiful coach @chandalaelanouette you are a special being that I truly cherish thank you taking that leap of faith on me to be apart of your legacy and so many others. This is a moment I will never forget and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring. Thank you @topcats a dream come true. ( Year 1 )”.

Lindsay shared with Buzzfeed that she was "so scared" to share the Instagram post in which she came out publicly. "I just felt like when I posted it, whatever reaction I get from everyone, it does not matter," she said. "And then my phone started blowing up."

Both TopCats director Chandalae Lanouette and the Panthers have stressed that Lindsay’s skills are what help her secure the spot. "Members of the TopCats are hired based on their qualifications and abilities," the Panthers said in a statement to NPR. "Our organization is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate because of age, race, religion, color, disability, sex, sexual orientation, or national origin. We wish all the TopCats, including Justine Lindsay, an incredible season."

Lindsay said that she is aware of the fact that her making the team as a Black trans woman is a huge deal. She previously slammed people trying to demean her.

"Thank you to all my haters who think I'm bringing the organization down, clearly I don't," Lindsay said in an Instagram post. "The carolina panthers Organization is an excellent one, one that supports all people white, black , yellow trans, straight etc. at the end of the day myself and the other 29 members @topcats made the squad fair and square."

Lindsay said it is not always easy, but vowed that she would continue "paving the way for those under me who are scared and afraid to take that step." "I will continue to inspire and help my African American beautiful trans sisters until my last breath,” she added.