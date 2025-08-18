Panthers rookie Nic Scourton suffers lung collapse, ‘He was having trouble breathing…’

The Carolina Panthers suffered a loss in Thursday’s joint practice against the Houston Texans as rookie Nic Scourton suffered a collapsed lung. He is now listed as a week-to-week, as reported by ESPN’s David Newton. Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers rookie linebacker Nic Scourton (11) walks to the field for Panthers Training Camp. (Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Initially evaluated for heat-related symptoms at the end of the session, it was not until the Texas A&M alum was taken to a nearby local hospital that he was diagnosed with having a collapsed lung. The news was made public by Panthers coach Dave Canales after Saturday’s 20-3 loss to the Texans. After visiting the hospital, Scourton was driven back to Charlotte, as reported by Athlon Sports.

Coach Dave Canales speaks out

“It was a very physical play. It was presenting like a heat exhaustion, because he was having trouble breathing. He was getting tired and all that, so we kind of cooled him down we couldn’t get him to respond good enough to where we felt comfortable about putting him back into practice,” Canales said, as reported by ESPN.

“It’s really week-to-week with those types of things,” Canales said. “I’ve heard from trainers, from different coaches, where a guy played the next week. So we’ve got to be smart on that one and let you know where we’re at once we get back to Charlotte.”

So far in practice, Scourton has managed to sack the Cleveland Browns’ QB Shedeur Sanders in last week’s preseason game.

“Carolina backup quarterback Andy Dalton suffered an elbow injury after being hit during a throw Saturday. Canales said the 37-year-old will have imaging Sunday, adding Dalton told him he was fine,” Newton said.

“Starting quarterback Bryce Young was 0-for-2 passing in six plays with a sack as Carolina fell to 0-2 in the preseason. Canales said Young and the starters will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Newton added.

The Panthers have their next preseason game scheduled against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 21.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta