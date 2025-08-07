Texans safety CJ Gardner-Johnson suffers leg injury during practice, carted off field

The Houston Texans are facing a potentially major blow: safety Chauncey “C.J.” Gardner‑Johnson was carted off the practice field on Thursday with what appears to be a significant right leg injury, as reported by ESPN. The incident occurred during a training camp session at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, when Gardner‑Johnson went down while attempting to tackle wide receiver John Metchie III. The scene was uneasy; teammates knelt and surrounded him as he was aided off the field in evident pain. C.J. Gardner‑Johnson suffered an injury during a practice game.(X/@JamesSimoneNFL)

C.J. Gardner suffers an injury

Veteran reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 noted that practice went completely silent after the injury. Gardner‑Johnson, just 27, looked unable to bear weight on his right leg, with early indications suggesting a knee injury, though MRI results are still pending. This injury is especially troubling for the Texans, who are already without starting safety Jimmie Ward, still sidelined with a lingering foot injury and legal issues. With both safeties out, Houston's secondary suddenly lacks critical depth.

Gardner‑Johnson arrived from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, brought in for his versatility, physicality, and ball-hawking skills. Last season, he recorded six interceptions, 12 passes defended, and 59 total tackles, helping the Eagles secure Super Bowl LIX.

C.J. Gardner‑Johnson stats

Over his NFL career, Gardner‑Johnson has accumulated 18 interceptions, 304 tackles, and 51 passes defensed across stints with the Saints, Lions, and Eagles. Known for his aggressiveness and leadership, he also stirred some off-field talk earlier this offseason, calling himself a “test dummy” under Eagles DC Vic Fangio in a messy exit from Philadelphia.

The Texans’ regular season kicks off on September 7 against the Rams, and they’ll need clarity on Gardner‑Johnson’s condition well before then. With Ward out and other safeties like Calen Bullock gaining roles, Houston’s defensive backfield could be in for a major shakeup if the injury is serious.

