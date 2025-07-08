Did CJ Gardner-Johnson hire a ‘hit’ on Malik Nabers? Summer Bunni's explosive claim

CJ Gardner-Johnson has landed himself in major controversy after his former girlfriend, Summer Bunni, made a shocking allegation on social media. Summer claimed that the Houston Texans star might have been involved in putting a “hit” out on New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers. Did CJ Gardner-Johnson hire a ‘hit’ on Malik Nabers? (ceedy.duce/Instagram, cantguard_malik/Instagram)

Gardner-Johnson, who recently joined the Houston Texans from the Philadelphia Eagles, was previously involved in a dispute with his former team after being traded post the Super Bowl win.

Summer Bunni's bombshell allegation

The drama, which has gained significant attention on social media, unfolded as Bunni hinted at a possible connection between the father of her child and an alleged plot to target Malik Nabers, a wide receiver for the New York Giants.

A viral video featured a conversation between Summer and Gardner-Johnson, where she accused the 27-year-old NFL star of being unfaithful in their relationship. She later escalated the matter, alleging that he didn’t just play dirty in their relationship, stating that he "cheated and he hired a hit on Malik Nabers.”

During the rant, Summer stated that Gardner-Johnson might have gone out of his way to take down the Giants' star. However, it is still unclear whether she was referring to something that happened during a game or outside the field.

While there were no further details regarding the claim, several social media users quickly took notice of the video.

The clip surfaced rapidly across multiple platforms, with users calling it “insane” and “wild.” However, no evidence or detailed accounts have been provided to substantiate the emotionally charged statements alleged by Summer Bunni.

According to firstsportz.com, if the video reaches the NFL and prompts an investigation against Gardner-Johnson, the player could be in serious trouble. As of now, there is no proof that the voice in the video belongs to Gardner-Johnson or his former girlfriend.

This latest controversy comes months after CJ Gardner-Johnson helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Known for his fiery personality both on and off the field, Gardner-Johnson moved to the Houston Texans during the offseason to start fresh in the league.

FAQs

1. Who is Summer Bunni?

She is a model and social media influencer, famous for her Instagram videos.

2. How are Summer Bunni and CJ Gardner-Johnson related?

Bunni is Gardner-Johnson's former girlfriend. The duo also have a child together.

3. When did CJ Gardner-Johnson get traded?

On March 12, 2025, he joined the Houston Texans.