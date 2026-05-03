Kentucky Derby 2026: Who is the female jockey at Churchill Downs today? Is there a female trainer?

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby featured a packed field at Churchill Downs, but one notable detail stands out heading into race day - there are no female jockeys competing in this year’s Run for the Roses. Only six women have ridden in the Kentucky Derby throughout the race’s long history, and the 2026 edition will once again feature an all-male jockey lineup. Cherie DeVaux, trainer of Golden Tempo, looks on during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs (Getty Images via AFP)

Meet the only female trainer at Kentucky Derby However, female representation still made headlines at Churchill Downs thanks to trainer Cherie DeVaux, who entered the Derby with Golden Tempo and a chance to make history.

DeVaux arrived at Churchill Downs aiming to become the first woman ever to train a Kentucky Derby winner. Golden Tempo broke from Post 19 with jockey Jose Ortiz aboard as DeVaux made her own Derby debut in the 152nd edition of the iconic race.

While the moment carried historic significance, DeVaux said she does not approach the challenge as a gender battle.

“I don’t really look at it as male versus female,” DeVaux told LEX18. “I just try to do the best I can, but in the back of my mind, just to be a strong role model.”

The trainer has already enjoyed major success in horse racing, including training a Breeders’ Cup winner, but she has made clear that winning the Kentucky Derby remains the defining goal of her career.

“The only thing I want to do in my career is be the first female to win a Kentucky Derby,” she told LEX18. “This is our first Derby starter, and we’re one step closer.”

Golden Tempo and the competitive Derby field Golden Tempo was a part of a highly competitive Derby lineup that has already undergone several late changes following scratches earlier in the week.

The race originally featured a full 20-horse field before The Puma, Fulleffort, Right to Party and Silent Tactic were scratched, allowing alternate horses into the field.

Golden Tempo remained one of the more intriguing entries because of DeVaux’s historic bid and the horse’s consistent rise through the Derby trail.

DeVaux embraces pressure and visibility As Derby day approached, DeVaux acknowledged the importance of visibility for women in racing and encouraged others not to shy away from difficult opportunities.

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” DeVaux told LEX18. “You have to be willing to fail to be able to succeed.”

The Kentucky Derby begins Saturday evening at Churchill Downs, with NBC coverage starting earlier in the afternoon and post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET.