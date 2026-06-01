Kevin Warren faces Bears fans' wrath as stadium uncertainty grows after big Senate setback

The plans to keep the Chicago Bears in Chicago, a long-standing demand of local fans amid the franchise's potential plan to move to Hammond, Indiana, faced a major setback this week.

Chicago Bears practice on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Lake Forest.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

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The Chicago Senate failed to pass a bill that would secure the Chicago Bears a deal for lower property taxes lasting 40 years. Capitol News Illinois reported that lawmakers are now planning a new, emergency legislation that will allow local governments to form stadium authorities and manage stadiums. It would enable the Bears to evade property taxes completely.

As the row between the Bears and the Chicago city authorities unfolds, Bears fans, most of whom are from Chicago and would have to travel long distances to attend games if the Bears move to Hammond, were left in the dark. And they took out their anger against Kevin Warren, the president and CEO of the Chicago Bears.'

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: ‘Are they Hammond Bears now?’: Rival fans react to Bears potentially leaving Chicago for Indiana Fans Vent Against Kevin Warren {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: ‘Are they Hammond Bears now?’: Rival fans react to Bears potentially leaving Chicago for Indiana Fans Vent Against Kevin Warren {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bears fans took to social media to voice their anger against Kevin Warren and the Bears management. Many called for the top sports executive to be fired as the Bears boss, as negotiations with the Chicago City authorities dragged on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bears fans took to social media to voice their anger against Kevin Warren and the Bears management. Many called for the top sports executive to be fired as the Bears boss, as negotiations with the Chicago City authorities dragged on. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Kevin Warren should be fired by Monday,” one user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kevin Warren should be fired by Monday,” one user wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This all feels like grandstanding that is going to result in Indiana taxpayers getting absolutely hosed to pay for the bears stadium (and we’ll have to change the fight song)," said one. “Everyone is pointing fingers but this is Kevin Warren and the modern McCaskey family’s legacy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This all feels like grandstanding that is going to result in Indiana taxpayers getting absolutely hosed to pay for the bears stadium (and we’ll have to change the fight song)," said one. “Everyone is pointing fingers but this is Kevin Warren and the modern McCaskey family’s legacy.” {{/usCountry}}

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“So will the Chicago Bears fire Kevin Warren if no stadium deal is reached this year?” added one.

“I know the relationship between politicians and the truth has not always been a strong one, but Kevin Warren and the truth aren't even on speaking terms anymore,” remarked one.

Also read: Chicago Bears make major move after confirming Wolf Lake-Hammond stadium plans

What To Know About Hammond Move

The Bears' authorities have been in talks with the authorities in Indiana over a potential move to Hammond, located just on the border of Illinois and Indiana. The Bears reacted positively when Indiana passed a bill called the SB 27, which would facilitate the move.

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A statement released by the Bears then read: "The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date. We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana.

“We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe,” it added.

However, a decision is yet to be made as authorities in Illinois continue to try and keep the franchise in the state, under pressure from fans.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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