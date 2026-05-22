Kyle Busch death: Medical expert weighs in on NASCAR winner's 'severe illness'; ‘what exactly happened…’

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died at the age of 41. The news of Busch's demise came after his family had issued a statement that he'd been hospitalized due to ‘severe illness’. However, no official cause of death was given in Kyle Busch's case, nor was the illness he was suffering from specified.

Kyle Busch had a sinus cold in the last NASCAR race before his sudden demise on Thursday.(AP)

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Now, a medical expert has weighed in on what might have happened to Busch. Notably, a radio message from the May 10 Cup Series race at Watkins Glen showed that Busch was suffering from a ‘sinus cold’. He had requested a doctor visit him after the race, noting that he needed a ‘shot’. However, what the shot was for was not made clear in Busch's communication with his team.

Dr Jesse Morse, a board-certified Family and Sports Medicine physician, shared an insight into Busch's circumstances. He shared a clip from the May 10 race while providing his opinion on X.

What medical expert said about Kyle Busch

“Kyle Busch, just 10 days ago, while racing, asked his team to ‘find him a doctor',” Morse wrote. He added “He was only 41 years old. May he Rest in Peace.”

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to what might have happened to the NASCAR racer, the medical expert appeared to be stumped. “Not sure what exactly happened over the past 10 days but he just unexpectedly passed away, earlier today,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to what might have happened to the NASCAR racer, the medical expert appeared to be stumped. “Not sure what exactly happened over the past 10 days but he just unexpectedly passed away, earlier today,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A person who goes by Dr S on X replied “Frontal sinusitis can, and I’ve seen it, progress to acute meningitis. May he RIP.” However, it could not be verified if said individual is a medical professional.

Meanwhile, the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR released a joint statement on his sudden demise.

Kyle Busch death: Statement from NASCAR, family, Childress

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation’. Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate,” the statement read.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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