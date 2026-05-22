Kyle Busch's last Instagram post was proper tribute to wife Samantha, kids: ‘So proud today…’

Kyle Busch was a proper family man and his last social media post is just evidence to that. The 41-year-old, who won more races than anyone across NASCAR’s three national series, passed away on Thursday. The Busch Family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR issued a joint statement Thursday saying that Busch died after being hospitalized. No cause of death was given.

Legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has died(Instagram/Kyle Busch)

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“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” the statement said. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

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The statement went on to say that “throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’”

Kyle Busch's last Instagram post

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{{^usCountry}} Busch's last post was a birthday wish to his boy Brexton. “Happy Birthday Brexton!!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!” he said in the caption of the carousal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Busch's last post was a birthday wish to his boy Brexton. “Happy Birthday Brexton!!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!” he said in the caption of the carousal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kyle Busch fans pay tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kyle Busch fans pay tribute {{/usCountry}}

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Several NASCAR fans mourned Busch's passing on social media. His noted rival, Denny Hamlin, tweeted: “Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.”

Read More: Kyle Busch cause of death update: What happened to NASCAR star? Details on serious illness, hospitalization

“There are simply no words. None. Kyle Busch will forever be a legend of our sport. My heart aches for Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix. My heart aches,” another person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The 41-year-old Las Vegas native ranked 24th in the Cup Series standings at the time of his death, with a pair of top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. He won championships in 2015 and 2019.

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His last win in 2023 was his first with RCR.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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