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Kyle Larson emotional after son's moment with Brexton Busch during Coca-Cola 600 tribute

During NASCAR's tribute to Kyle Busch, Owen Larson comforted Brexton Busch, creating a touching moment that resonated with fans.

Published on: May 29, 2026 05:16 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Kyle Larson recently shared a proud father moment after his son Owen was seen comforting Brexton Busch during NASCAR’s tribute to the late Kyle Busch at the Coca-Cola 600.

Owen Larson comforts Brexton Busch during NASCAR tribute

Kyle Larson praised son Owen after the youngster comforted Brexton Busch during an emotional tribute at the Coca-Cola 600.(Getty Images via AFP)

Before the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR held a special tribute ceremony for former racer Kyle Busch. During the emotional pre-race moment, Owen Larson walked over to Brexton Busch and placed an arm around him while the tribute was taking place.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with many NASCAR fans praising the gesture shown by the 11-year-old.

Also read: Kyle Larson's 11-year-old son makes beautiful gesture during Kyle Busch tribute at Coca Cola 600 - Watch

“That made me obviously very, very proud”: Larson praises son Owen

"You know, when Owen walked over there to put his arm around Brexton, that made me obviously very, very proud of him. And to see the emotion on Owen's face when he came back over was also a proud moment because you don't know how an 11-year-old is going to kind of grasp the situation and understand what has happened and the pain that they're going through," Larson said while giving an interview to Entertainment Tonight.

Also read: Kyle Busch cause of death revealed: What happened to the NASCAR star?

Fans honor Kyle Busch with emotional lap 8 tribute

Fans inside the stadium also paid tribute during lap 8 by raising eight fingers in honor of Busch’s No. 8 car. NASCAR’s broadcast remained silent during the lap as a mark of respect.

The interaction between Owen Larson and Brexton Busch eventually became one of the defining moments of the weekend, with many fans describing it as a genuine example of compassion and friendship.

By Roshan Tony

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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