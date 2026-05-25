Kyle Larson's 11-year-old son makes beautiful gesture during Kyle Busch tribute at Coca Cola 600 - Watch

“It was so sweet and genuine. He wanted his friend to know he loved him,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

During pre-race tributes, 11-year-old Owen Larson, the son of Kyle Larson, approached Brexton Busch and hugged him in an emotional exchange.

The entire NASCAR community, at Coca-Cola 600, mourned the passing of Kyle Busch on Sunday. But the most emotional tribute came from an 11-year-old. At Charlotte Motor Speedway, Busch’s family, including wife Samantha, son Brexton and daughter Lennox, made a public appearance days after the two-time Cup Series champion’s sudden death. It marked the first time the family had been seen publicly since the devastating news shocked the NASCAR world.

Kyle Busch’s death continues to shake NASCAR Busch’s sudden death earlier this week stunned the racing community. The 41-year-old was widely regarded as one of NASCAR’s greatest modern-era drivers.

NASCAR held a moment of silence for Busch following an address from CEO Steve O'Donnell, in which he said, "Kyle Busch is NASCAR. He was one of a kind and there will never be another."

Earlier this week, NASCAR said it was retiring Busch's No 8 car until Brexton is old enough to take it over.

“Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever. And Brexton and Lennix, your dad loved you with all his heart. Everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everybody watching on TV, and all those people up in that grandstand are your family -- and we've got you.”

At Charlotte Motor Speedway, race organizers displayed a large No. 8 and Busch's signature on the frontstretch grass. All 39 cars in the field bore a Busch decal.

Then, in the eighth lap of the race, both the public address system and the TV commentators went silent in Busch's memory.

Busch had driven the No 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing since 2023, but he was best known as the No. 18 Toyota driver for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008-22. He won the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series titles with Gibbs.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Busch was mentioned in an opening prayer, while the Dale Coyne Racing team replicated Busch's font on Romain Grosjean's No 18 car.

On Lap 18, the speedway's scoring pylon was lit up with the late driver's name and face along with "1985-2026."

Busch won NASCAR's Brickyard 400 twice (2015, 2016) at Indianapolis.

(With inputs from Reuters)