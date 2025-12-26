Kyle Whittingham net worth: Michigan eyeing ex-Utah head coach, all on his salary and contract details

File photo of Kyle Whittingham(Getty Images via AFP) Here's all on ex-Utes coach Kyle Whittingham's net worth, salary, and contract details as he emerges as the lead figure in the Wolverine's coaching search The Michigan football team is reportedly eyeing Kyle Whittingham as its next head coach, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. After 21 seasons leading the Utah Utes, the 66-year-old stepped down from his role. He has now emerged as the lead figure in the Wolverines' coaching search after the firing and arrest of Sherrone Moore. So here's a look at his net worth in 2025, past salary and contract details:

What is Kyle Whittingham's net worth?

As of 2025, Whittingham has an estimated net worth of $34 million, according to College Football Network. His fortune primarily consists of his multi-million-dollar salary as the head coach of Utah. In 2022, his salary doubled when he signed a major contract extension, which runs through 2027. As of late 2025, he earns $6.9 million annually in total compensation, including bonuses. It was expected that he would be earning $8 million per year had he not retired, per the outlet.

Will Kyle Whittingham coach again?

Whittingham dropped out as the Utah coach earlier this month ahead of the team’s Las Vegas Bowl clash with Nebraska. Despite speculations, he did not confirm his retirement at the time, saying, “Who knows? We’ll see.” “Stepping down and step away, and re-evaluate things and see where we’re at. I’m a free agent, I’m in the transfer portal,” he added, per New York Post.

“Like I said, I’m at peace. I did not want to be that guy that overstayed his welcome and people just saying, ‘Hey, when’s this guy gonna leave?’ That was not my intention ever, and I hope I didn’t do that. I’m sure with some people I did do that, but to me, the timing is right.”