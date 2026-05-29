Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause’ is Caitlin Clark's favorite pregame song and fans think it's on point

Caitlin Clark recently revealed the song she listens to before getting ready for games. Her answer quickly caught attention online. Caitlin Clark recently revealed that Applause is her pregame song before stepping onto the court. (Instagram)

During a fan Q&A session, the Indiana Fever star was asked about her favorite song to listen to before stepping onto the court. Clark did not hesitate with her response.

“‘Applause" by Lady Gaga, Clark answered instantly.

Why Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause’ connects with Caitlin Clark The answer immediately created discussion among fans because of the connection between the song title and Clark’s growing popularity in women’s basketball. Lady Gaga’s hit song, released in 2013, focuses on fame, performance, and the energy performers receive from crowds. The themes of the song matched Clark’s life on court.

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Applause, released on August 12, 2013, as the lead single from her third studio album Artpop. It became a global commercial success and reached at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a top 10 hit in several countries.

Also read: Lady Gaga's ARTPOP tops UK charts

Indiana Fever star continues to attract attention Clark has become one of the biggest names in basketball since entering the WNBA. From record-breaking television ratings to sold-out arenas across the league, the Fever guard continues to attract major attention everywhere she plays. Her popularity has often been described as the “Caitlin Clark effect.” Fans online reacted positively to her music choice, with many saying the song perfectly fits her.

Also read: Did 'Caitlin Clark Effect' result in WNBA rookie's Team USA snub? Head coach's remarks surface amid controversy

Clark and the Fever building momentum early in WNBA season Clark and the Fever have enjoyed a strong start to the season. The team continuing to build momentum around its young core. Alongside teammates like Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham, Clark has helped turn Indiana into one of the most talked-about teams in the WNBA.

Also read: Sophie Cunningham says Indiana Fever need this one fix to become unstoppable

Clark has averaged 23.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season despite a lingering but “not serious” back injury.