LeBron James has agreed to a two-year contract worth $8 million with the Philadelphia 76ers, which includes a player option. Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports Group, verified the deal to ESPN, and James commented on the transition in a post on X on Friday morning.

LeBron James agreed to an $8 million, two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. (Getty Images via AFP)

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“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Josh Shapiro welcomed James to Philly. In a post on X, he wrote: “LEBRON IS COMING TO PHILLY. By the power vested in me as the Governor of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a die-hard Sixers fan... I hereby proclaim today to be LEBRON JAMES DAY.”

“Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love, @KingJames.”

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LeBron James: What we know about the new deal

{{^usCountry}} This new deal unites the NBA's all-time leading scorer with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and the recently acquired Jaylen Brown, as Philadelphia enhances their roster in their quest for their first NBA championship since 1983. James joins the team following an eight-season tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This new deal unites the NBA's all-time leading scorer with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and the recently acquired Jaylen Brown, as Philadelphia enhances their roster in their quest for their first NBA championship since 1983. James joins the team following an eight-season tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. {{/usCountry}}

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This agreement allows also James, 41, the option to enter free agency once more after a single season, while also minimizing the 76ers' long-term financial obligations.

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“I thought I was done when the season ended,” James said in his post. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.

“The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

LeBron James thanks supporters

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James is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time MVP, and the all-time leading scorer in the league. The signing will be made official once it complies with NBA regulations.

“Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!” he stated in his post.

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