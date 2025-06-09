LeBron James comes up with brutal response to criticism: 'I'm sitting here thinking... what? I've got…'

Considered by many to be among the greatest players of all time, LeBron James has lately been receiving some criticism for fans, who feel that he lacks offensive arsenal-crafty footwork, elite ball-handling and signature moves. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appears during a game.(AP)

Now the Los Angeles Lakers veteran has come up with the perfect response. Speaking on a recent podcast, he had an indirect response for the criticism, stating, “I'll be on social media like, 'LeBron has no bag.' And I'm sitting here thinking... what? I've got like 50 billion points.”

Recently, LeBron was also urged to consider retirement by a former NBA player. Speaking on a podcast, Olden Polynice said, “The longevity aspect, I think it's getting a little bit too much now.”

“Because I'm like, dude, what else you want to do? It's time for you to start thinking about retiring. He ain't getting no fifth ring unless he buys one. It ain't happening,” he added.

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal also snubbed LeBron when asked to name his all-time NBA starting five. He said, “[Stephen] Curry at the one,” O’Neal said. “Kobe [Bryant] at the two. [Michael] Jordan at the three. Tim Duncan at the four and me at the five. Nobody's beating that team.”

Speaking on ignoring LeBron, he said, “I don't know how your guy's going to edit it.”

“But let's just say I did that to somebody that didn't like us, and then they'll lead off with 'Shaq excludes LeBron.' And it causes like unnecessary beef... I hate doing these lists because I don't want people to think I'm dissing them,” he added.