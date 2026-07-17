LeBron dodges Tyrese Haliburton's free agency question as NBA insider reveals decision timeline; ‘next week…’

The Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York City on Monday became the centerstage of the NBA's biggest story: free agent LeBron James' next move. But the former Los Angeles Lakers star left everyone disappointed.

Free agent LeBron James, the playing for Lakers, shoots the ball against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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LeBron was joined by Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton at the Javits Center for a live recording of his 'Mind The Game' podcast, which was attended by several fans and journalists. As expected, Haliburton asked LeBron the top question on every fan's mind: what's next for him after departing the Los Angeles Lakers?

But LeBron seemed pretty straightforward about not entertaining any chatter about it, despite there being widespread buzz about a potential announcement at the Fanatics Fest. But even as he builds the suspense around it, NBA Insider Shams Charania believes that "next week" is going to be critical in terms of LeBron's free-agency decision.

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What LeBron Told Tyrese Haliburton

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{{^usCountry}} Tyrese Haliburton brought up LeBron's next landing spot, hoping that the 41-year-old would make an announcement or explain what's on his mind about his next landing spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tyrese Haliburton brought up LeBron's next landing spot, hoping that the 41-year-old would make an announcement or explain what's on his mind about his next landing spot. {{/usCountry}}

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But just as Haliburton threw the question at LeBron, it turned awkward, with LeBron saying, "Didn't we already talk about this in the back," ESPN reported. Haliburton then said, “Okay, I'll leave it alone.” Then, perhaps to clear the air a little, James reportedly spoke for a bit about all the buzz around his next landing spot.

"I heard Warriors. I heard Philly, Miami," LeBron said. "This guy just told me to come to the Yankees. I'm like, s***," he joked. "He said New York Yankees. I can't even remember. We'll see what happens. We'll see what happens."

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Also read: LeBron James team news: Fresh intel hints NBA legend's free agency decision is now close

NBA Insider Claims Next Week Key To LeBron James Decision

NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN, who is closely following the story and providing updates, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon as the live recording of the Fanatics Fest event went on. Charania revealed that the coming week is going to be critical in the 41-year-old's decision on his next landing spot.

However, Charania pointed out that Lebron has a series of public events lined up in the next few days. It includes events with CNBC, Time and the recently concluded Fanatics Fest. According to Charania, an announcement could also potentially come in these events.

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“I don't know if I'm holding my breath for an announcement this week, but I think as we get into next week, I do think this process is getting closer and closer to the end here,” Charania told Pat MacAfee. "LeBron James has all the information that he needs to make a decision.

But my feel, when I talk to teams around the league, when I really dig a little bit more on this situation, the focus is really on the top contending teams for this being the Cavaliers, the Heat, and the 76ers. And so now it's just up to LeBron James."