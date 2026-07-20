Lisandro Martinez injury update: What happened to Argentina star and will he return vs Spain?

Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez suffered an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and was forced off in the 44th minute, with Nicolás Otamendi replacing him.

Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez (6) and Spain forward Lamine Yamal (19) vie for the ball during first half FIFA World Cup final action. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press vi)

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Also follow: Spain vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Final

What happened to Lisandro Martinez?

Argentina suffered an early setback in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after Lisandro Martínez was forced off with an injury before half-time.

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{{^usCountry}} The Manchester United defender went down inside the box in the 44th minute and quickly signaled that he could not continue. Nicolás Otamendi replaced him as Argentina reshuffled their defense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Manchester United defender went down inside the box in the 44th minute and quickly signaled that he could not continue. Nicolás Otamendi replaced him as Argentina reshuffled their defense. {{/usCountry}}

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Martínez had picked up a yellow card earlier in the match. The exact nature of the injury was not immediately clear, but it appeared to happen shortly after that challenge.

The defender had been one of Argentina's standout players throughout the tournament and had started every game on their run to the final.

The injury is another concern for Martínez, who missed several months with an ACL injury in 2025 and also dealt with a calf problem earlier this year.

Argentina and Manchester United will now await an official update on his condition after the match.

Manchester United fans express concern

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Manchester United supporters reacted with concern after Lisandro Martínez’s injury in the World Cup final.

One person wrote, “Football can be so unforgiving. Lisandro stayed healthy while helping Argentina all the way, but suffers an injury in the last game just before rejoining Manchester United."

Another added, "Oh man, this is just the best way to start the season for MU."

A third fan said, “Football is cruel. Wishing Lisandro a speedy recovery. Tough warrio.”

Another supporter wrote, "We wish him quick recovery as we need him back to Manchester United after the holiday."

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Starting line up

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Spain XI: Unai Simon (GK) | Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella | Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo | Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena

Argentina XI: Emiliano Martinez (GK) | Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico | Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Gonzalez | Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez