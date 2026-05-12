Magic Johnson's endorsement of Karen Bass ignites firestorm, blasted as 'selfish move'; 'LA is in terrible state'

Magic Johnson has found himself embroiled in a political fire after he publicly endorsed Karen Bass for reelection as Los Angeles Mayor. The endorsement earned Johnson a furious reaction from Trump ally and former diplomat Ric Grenell.

NBA legend Magic Johnson’s endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass triggered a sharp response from Trump ally Ric Grenell(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

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The controversy erupted after Bass posted a campaign-style video featuring Johnson praising her leadership in Los Angeles and supporting her bid for a second term as mayor. In the video, Johnson highlighted Bass’s efforts on homelessness, housing and city governance, keeping their decades-long friendship in center.

“She’s doing a tremendous job,” Johnson said in the video shared online by Bass. “Mayor Bass has to have a second term.”

Read more: Karen Bass under fire for targeting Spencer Pratt or Palisades fire; row erupts

Long friendship between Magic Johnson and Karen Bass

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{{^usCountry}} Bass acknowledged their more than 30-year friendship while sharing the endorsement video and thanked Johnson for his support and involvement in community issues across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bass acknowledged their more than 30-year friendship while sharing the endorsement video and thanked Johnson for his support and involvement in community issues across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Johnson said in the video, “Reason I am supporting Mayor Bass, first of all, is because I go back with her probably 30 years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Johnson said in the video, “Reason I am supporting Mayor Bass, first of all, is because I go back with her probably 30 years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bass reiterated and said, “Magic Johnson has been my friend for over 30 years,” Bass wrote in the video post. “His belief in how I’m changing Los Angeles means everything to me. Magic has poured his heart into this city long before anyone asked him to — through investment, through community, through showing up. I am deeply honored to have his endorsement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bass reiterated and said, “Magic Johnson has been my friend for over 30 years,” Bass wrote in the video post. “His belief in how I’m changing Los Angeles means everything to me. Magic has poured his heart into this city long before anyone asked him to — through investment, through community, through showing up. I am deeply honored to have his endorsement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the endorsement video, Johnson specifically praised Bass’s handling of homelessness and public safety. He said, “She sustained the first ever consecutive decrease in homelessness….she is doing a tremendous job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the endorsement video, Johnson specifically praised Bass’s handling of homelessness and public safety. He said, “She sustained the first ever consecutive decrease in homelessness….she is doing a tremendous job.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “Listen, you took on a tough job here, and you’ve done a fabulous job, and all of us appreciate your effort and what you’re doing, and we look forward to helping you continue your mission and the things that you have in store – your vision for the city.”

Read more: MacArthur Park ICE raids: LA Mayor Karen Bass confronts armed federal agents

Grenell's criticism

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Grenell, meanwhile, has become one of the most prominent Republican political figures in California and has frequently criticized Democratic leadership in the state. He previously served in senior diplomatic and intelligence roles during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Grenell's critique looked to be related to the conservative unhappiness with Bass's government. Despite the mayor's initiatives, critics contend that Los Angeles continues to struggle with homelessness, violence, and affordability. Supporters point to lower violence rates and new housing construction projects during Bass's term.

In an X post Grenell called out Johnson's move “Beyond pathetic” and wrote, “Los Angeles is in terrible shape and you want Karen Bass to be re-elected because she’s your friend?!” Grenell wrote. “What a selfish move.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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