Magic Johnson, Caitlin Clark, others go crazy after Pacers' Game 1 heroics vs Oklahoma: ‘You can’t make…'

Tyrese Haliburton sent shockwaves through the NBA world on Thursday after nailing a game-winning clutch shot with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Indiana Pacers to a thrilling 111–110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. The Pacers' star guard's fourth clutch playoff shot of 2025 drew awe from NBA icons like Magic Johnson and Caitlin Clark.

With the Thunder leading by 15 in the fourth quarter, Haliburton orchestrated a relentless Pacers comeback, culminating in his buzzer-beater over Cason Wallace. The shot, captured in a viral image of Haliburton celebrating with teammate Aaron Nesmith, handed Indiana a 1-0 series lead as 9.5-point underdogs.

NBA legend Magic Johnson posted on X, “Tyrese Haliburton’s incredible shot sealed an epic fourth-quarter comeback for the Pacers in Game 1!”

Caitlin Clark, a noted Pacers fan, wrote, “YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP” with 17 crying-laughing emojis.

Pat McAfee, in a jubilant video, dubbed him “TYRESE HALIBIGSHOT,” shouting, “1-0 Pacers, baby! We’re dancing!” with Haliburton’s father in attendance.

Tyrese Maxey posted “Wow,” and P.J. Washington called it a “Big time shot."

However, the mood inside Paycom Center was quite different. Thunder fans fell silent, exiting somberly after a game they dominated early. Pacers supporters, including McAfee, who embraced Nesmith during May’s Eastern Conference Finals, erupted in joy.

The win marked a historic moment for both franchises, neither of which has won an NBA title in their current forms.

"I'm confident in my ability and feel like if I can get to my spot I'm really comfortable from there. I really had confidence in my shot," Haliburton said of the game winner.

As the Pacers prepare for Game 2 on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 8 PM ET, Haliburton’s clutch reputation sets the stage for another thriller. OKC, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 38 points, aims to rebound.