Magic pick up team options on F T

The Orlando Magic exercised the team options on the contracts of forward Tristan da Silva and guard Anthony Black, keeping the duo under contract through the 2026-27 season.

The Magic, in making the announcement on Wednesday before Friday's league deadline, did not disclose terms. The Orlando Sentinel reported that da Silva's third-year option is valued at $3.9 million and Black's fourth-year option is worth $10.1 million.

The Sentinel also reported that the Magic declined the rookie club option for a fourth year on guard/forward Jett Howard, with the deal worth $7.3 million in 2026-27. Howard will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Da Silva, 24, has played in four games this season and averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.3 minutes.

Orlando selected da Silva with the 18th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft out of Colorado. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 22.0 minutes as a rookie in 74 regular-season games .

Black, 21, is averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 26.0 minutes in four games. For his career, he is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 20.9 minutes in 151 regular-season games .

Howard, 22, was the 11th overall pick of the 2023 draft out of Michigan, where he played for his father Juwan, a former Wolverines star and long-time NBA player. He has played in two games and averaged 1.5 points, making 1 of 3 from long range. For his career, Howard averages 3.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 9.8 minutes in 80 games, all as a reserve.

